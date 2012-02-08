Olympics-Legacy chief won't stay on after Games

LONDON Feb 8 A no-nonsense businesswoman expected to lead future development of the Olympic Park will leave her post as soon as the Games are over, the Mayor of London's office said on Wednesday.

Margaret Ford, chairman of the Olympic Park Legacy Company, was responsible for transforming the 7 billion pound publicly funded park in a previously run-down part of east London.

The regeneration expert was also in control of shaping the surrounding area expected to be transformed into five new neighbourhoods with thousands of new homes and community facilities.

During her three years at the helm, Ford had secured operators for most of the Olympic venues, but faced some criticism when the deal for the main stadium collapsed amid legal wrangling.

Nevertheless, the departure of a tough negotiator, universally respected among lawmakers, will be regarded as a loss with such emphasis on delivering a lasting legacy from the Games investment.

Her resignation coincides with a report in The Times that she has been appointed chairman of Barchester Healthcare.

It also comes at a time of restructuring for the OPLC, which will be incorporated into a new Mayor of London controlled body responsible for regeneration of a wider area, the London Legacy Development Corporation.

Ford will be its interim chairwoman until after the Games this summer when she will step down.

"The next phase of the legacy work, including major transformation plans to the park, are critical and will require a great deal of attention," Ford said in a statement.

"I have decided therefore that I cannot continue to give the substantial time required for the role so after the Games would seem a natural point to make the change."

The new corporation will have greater powers over the Olympic Park, to be renamed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and a wider area including planning and development control. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby)