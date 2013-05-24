版本:
Passengers leaving Pakistani jet in Britain, no one injured

LONDON May 24 Passengers were disembarking from a Pakistan International Airlines jet diverted to London's Stansted Airport on Friday and no one has been hurt, an airport spokesman said.

British fighter jets escorted the passenger plane to Stansted airport where police went on board and arrested two men on suspicion of endangering an aircraft.
