UPDATE 1-UK to crack down on "rip off" card fees
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
2017年7月19日 / 上午10点58分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-UK to crack down on "rip off" card fees

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Updates with share price falls)

By William Schomberg

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain will stop companies ranging from takeaway food apps to airlines from charging an extra fee to consumers who want to use credit cards and other payment services, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The total value of surcharges for the use of debit and credit cards, which have also included fees from government departments, was estimated at 473 million pounds ($617 million)in 2010, the ministry said.

"Rip-off charges have no place in a modern Britain and that's why card-charging in Britain is about to come to an end," Stephen Barclay, economic secretary to the Treasury, said in a statement.

Shares in take-away food app Just Eat dropped by 6 percent on the news, one of Europe's biggest share price falls on Wednesday, while shares in airlines EasyJet and the owner of British Airways, IAG, also weakened.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants her government to do more for "just managing" households who face wage increases that are lagging behind inflation.

Under the changes due to be introduced on January 2018, surcharge fees will be eliminated for payments including those made on American Express credit cards, Paypal and Apple Pay.

This goes further than a European Union requirement to scrap fees for consumers using Visa and Mastercard cards, the ministry said.

In December 2015 Britain capped the transaction fees that banks can charge companies at 0.3 percent for credit card payments and 0.2 percent for debit cards as part of European Union-wide limits. ($1 = 0.7665 pounds) (Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Alison Williams)

