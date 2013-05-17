UK pension funds take on leveraged loans in search for yield

| LONDON
LONDON May 17 UK pension funds are dipping a
toe into the specialist market for high yielding but risky bank
loans in an effort to offset poor returns in their traditional
investment portfolios.
After years of slow economic growth and record low interest
rates, UK pension funds have this year for the first time turned
to leveraged loans: they now average 2 percent of their total
portfolios since the start of 2013, pension consultants say.
Buying up these kind of loans is commonplace in the U.S.,
where pension funds and insurers have been investing in them
since the early 1990s. They currently allocate up to 5 percent
of their entire portfolio to leveraged bank loans.
But some experts caution that UK pension funds are venturing
into a market historically dominated by specialist investors
without fully considering the high levels of management required
to look after the assets they are buying, which often involve
struggling companies or homeowners.
Leveraged loans are given by banks to companies and
individuals that already have high levels of debt and because of
the higher risk of default they carry a higher rate of return.
So far pension funds have steered clear, sticking to
investment-grade rated bonds on the grounds that leveraged
loans' yields were not sufficiently high to counter their risk
profile.
But now several factors are tempting them in. For starters
government bonds and gilts are giving such lacklustre returns,
that pension funds are under pressure to look for alternatives.
On top of that, pension funds find they can negotiate good
buyers' terms because so many banks are obliged to sell these
loans on - getting rid of high-risk assets in accordance with
new "Basel III" rules which tell lenders to have higher levels
of capital to set against the lower-risk loans they do make.
Returns from leveraged loans are typically around 500 basis
points, or 5 percentage points, over Libor, the
daily published rate at which banks lend money to each other.
10-year UK government bonds, or Gilts, are currently yielding
around 1.8 percent, while German Bunds are returning around 1.3
percent.
FURTHER GROWTH
The Western European leveraged loan market is worth around
418 billion euros according to Credit Suisse fixed income
research, and growing, say pension experts.
Some of the larger European pension funds are already
allocating between 1-1.5 percent of their portfolios to loans
via specialist fund managers, says Axa Investment Managers.
"In the last nine months, we saw 400 million euros of
inflows come into our loan funds from pension funds and
insurers," Jean Philippe Levilain, head of structured finance
U.S. at AXA Investment Managers, said.
He expects weightings from investors to increase to 2-3
percent of their portfolio in the next couple years.
Dutch pension administrator PPGM has been targeting loans in
the U.S. and Western Europe since 2012. The firm currently
allocates 13 percent of its high yield investment mandate to
bank loans in emerging markets, and 15 percent for U.S. and
Western Europe. Overall, loans in both regions represent 2
percent of its 133 billion euro portfolio.
"The skills needed are not much different from those
required to successfully invest in high yield bonds," Guillaume
van der Linden, head of emerging markets credits at PGGM, said.
The loans are not as risky as they appear on first glance.
The default rate on leveraged loans is 2.8 percent, data from
Moody's Investors Service shows. Furthermore, the loans are
structured so that pension funds are paid back before other
investors if the company defaults.
However, the work involved in owning these assets is not to
be underestimated, some experts warn.
"There's a lot of servicing required by these portfolios,
lots of phone calls. You need someone to help each borrower when
they request their statement, or if they want to move house...
You'd be surprised how much management the 70,000 loans that we
service actually takes," said Alex Maddox, head of business
origination at debt servicing company Acenden.
Nevertheless, a UK survey by Aon Hewitt consultants suggests
pension funds are unfazed: 36 percent of respondents were
considering increasing their allocation to alternative assets -
the category covering bank loans - over the next year.
"Until there is a meaningful rise in government gilt yields,
interest in this area will remain solid. Pension funds..have a
long term strategic interest in boosting their wider bond
portfolio," said Tapan Datta, global head of asset allocation at
Aon Hewitt.