UK "pensions dashboard" platform to launch March 2017-Treasury

LONDON, Sept 11 A common platform to enable
British savers to group all their pension pots in one place and
potentially recover 400 million pounds ($530 million) in lost
savings should be ready by March 2017, Britain's finance
ministry said on Sunday.
The government-backed "pensions dashboard" has signed up 11
of Britain's largest pension providers, the Treasury said in a
statement.
A British person has an average number of 11 employers
during their working life, which could mean holding 11 different
pension pots, making it hard to keep track of them.
Around 400 million pounds in UK pensions savings are
currently unclaimed, the Treasury added.
Austria, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden already have
similar platforms, a Treasury spokeswoman said.
Pension providers involved in the pilot project are Aviva
, Aon, HSBC, LV=, NEST,
Now:Pensions, People's Pension, Royal London,
Standard Life, Zurich and Willis Towers Watson
.
The Association of British Insurers will manage the pilot.
($1 = 0.7537 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)