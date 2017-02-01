RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017

(Repeats with no changes)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to
adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final
salary pension schemes this year.
The discovery of huge pension deficits at Tata Steel
and collapsed retailer BHS in 2016 caused scandals and
drew attention to the widening gap between the assets held by
such schemes and the money they owe to pensioners.
British government bonds, or gilts, have been the main
assets of defined benefit or final salary pension schemes. But
years of low UK interest rates and a flight to safe-haven
investments after Britain's June vote to exit the European Union
have depressed yields, leaving shortfalls.
Several companies have taken steps in recent months to
finance the deficits. Specialist plastics maker Carclo
cut dividends, printing firm Communisis reduced its
capital base and fund manager Rathbone raised capital. bit.ly/2j5flkc
bit.ly/2ifbiNS bit.ly/2if0pM4
With FTSE 100 company pensions schemes now only 88 percent
funded as at Jan 27, 2017, according to consultant Aon's pension
risk tracker, compared with 98 percent at end-2015, more
companies are expected to follow suit.
The recent actions by the three small and mid-cap firms were
"the tip of the iceberg," said Richard Farr, managing director
at consultants Lincoln Pensions.
"Each year that goes by, the pensions mountain has not got
smaller and companies are running out of time."
A pensions risk survey by Mercer shows an almost threefold
increase in deficits in FTSE 350 companies in 2016.
BT, which has one of Britain's largest private sector
final salary pension schemes, slashed its forecast for free
cash flow last week, which consultants said could have a
negative impact on the pension deficit.
A BT spokesman said: "BT remains a strong company that is
able to make contributions into its pension scheme, pay
shareholder dividends and invest in the future of the company."
Deficits on the balance sheet can also make companies less
attractive to potential buyers.
A 2014 study by Llewellyn Consulting showed that a 100 pound
($124.77) increase in the reported pension deficit of a FTSE
100 company would reduce the company's value by 160
pounds.
Tata Steel is trying to hive off its 15 billion pound UK
pension scheme to clear the way for a merger between its
European business and Germany's Thyssenkrupp
REGULATORY SCRUTINY
The billionaire former BHS owner Philip Green is wrangling
with regulators over funding for the 571 million pound pension
scheme deficit of the company which collapsed with the loss of
11,000 jobs. He sold the loss-making department store chain last
year to Dominic Chappell for one pound.
The case has put pressure on the pension regulator to be
firm with companies with large pension deficits. A government
Green Paper consultation on the topic is expected to be
published in the next few weeks.
A committee in the lower house of parliament has called for
fines for large companies which have not honoured contributions
to their pension schemes, to act as a "nuclear deterrent".
Privatized companies running generous pension schemes left
over from their days as state industries - such as BT -
are particularly under scrutiny this year because of worries
about their deficits, pensions consultants said.
Balfour Beatty and Tesco are among other
companies with pension schemes under close watch, said Martin
Hunter, principal at consultants Punter Southall.
A spokesman for Balfour Beatty pointed to a statement from
last year which said the company had agreed with trustees a plan
for the pension fund to reach self-sufficiency during 2027,
three years ahead of the previous plan.
A spokesman for Tesco reiterated the guidance the company
issued in October when it said it would not increase the size of
its annual 270 million pound pension top-up payments agreed with
trustees in 2015, despite its deficit jumping to 5.9 billion
pounds, from 2.6 billion pounds in Feb 2016.
It also said then that it was relaxed about the rise, noting
several options in the agreement with trustees, including
changing the number of years it is due to make annual payments.
Some companies, including BT and Tesco, are due to carry out
triennial reviews this year, which set out the level of cash
they need to put in to plug deficits.
Fifteen-year gilt yields, a proxy measure for
funding levels according to pensions specialists, have nearly
halved since 2014 valuations.
Yields have risen in recent weeks. But UK inflation has also
risen and is expected to climb further. This could wipe out any
gains because annual pension increases are inflation-linked,
said Charles de Boissezon, co-head of European equity strategy
at Societe Generale in Paris.
"As yields pick up, a lot of people think the pension
deficit will fade away," de Boissezon said. "What they missed is
the importance of inflation picking up, which is a negative for
pension positions."
($1 = 0.8015 pounds)
