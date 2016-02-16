Lawyers look to UK pensions for next mis-selling pay-outs

* UK watchdog looking at sales of enhanced annuities
* Retirees in ill health may be losing out - lawyer
* Compensation could be 1 bln stg plus - industry source
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Feb 16 After winning billions of pounds
in compensation from banks for Britons who were mis-sold
insurance products on loans, some lawyers are turning their
sights on British insurers.
Along with the country's financial regulator, law firms are
looking at whether people who bought a fixed income for life
with their retirement savings were properly informed about a
product known as an "enhanced" annuity, which pays out more for
people who have a shorter life expectancy.
So far the numbers are small, with just 776 general
complaints about annuities in 2014-2015 to Britain's Financial
Ombudsman Service which said many people were unhappy at being
offered a smaller annuity than expected. This represented a rise
of 29 percent, according to the ombudsman's annual review,
However, based on sales of annuity products around 300,000
people may have reason to claim they have been sold the wrong
type in the 2008-2014 period, one industry source estimated.
If there is evidence to support such claims, it could lead
to a compensation bill for insurers who sold the products of at
least 1 billion pounds ($1.45 billion), in addition to any
potential fines and other costs, the source added.
Cancer, heart disease, being a smoker or carrying a few too
many pounds could all justify a higher payout, as could living
in the heart of Glasgow instead of the bucolic Cotswolds.
Mis-selling of financial products is high on the political
and regulatory agenda after the UK's PPI scandal - the
mis-selling of payment protection insurance - which has so far
cost banks nearly 30 billion pounds in compensation and resulted
in the establishment of an active claims industry.
"It's been all too easy for the industry to get away with
this," said Tom Dennis, an associate in "no-win, no-fee" law
firm Wixted's professional negligence division.
"We think this is just the tip of the iceberg."
The biggest providers of long-term insurance, which includes
annuities, in Britain in 2014 were Standard Life, Aviva
and the now-merged Friends Life, Prudential,
Legal & General and Aegon, the Association of
British Insurers said.
Reuters has no evidence that any of these companies was a
subject of the FCA's review or of any wrongdoing by them.
All of the companies, apart from Aviva, declined to comment.
Aviva said in Nov. 2014 it would compensate 250 customers
who should have been sold enhanced annuities, following a
routine review of customer policies.
"We believe the market must provide full transparency and
use standardised underwriting methods to make it easy for
customers to compare annuity rates and consider the most
suitable options," an Aviva spokesman told Reuters.
FACT FINDING FCA
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said a year ago it was
concerned retirees were not given enough information by insurers
to easily access an enhanced annuity.
It has since carried out a fact-finding exercise, but has
yet to provide any details and, according to industry sources,
has warned insurers not to discuss the issue publicly.
The FCA, which could impose fines, force insurers to pay
compensation or decide to commission a broader review of the
sector, declined to comment on its findings.
"If the FCA and the Treasury want to go very hard on this
industry, it could be like PPI," Adrian Boulding, policy
director at the Tax Incentivised Savings Association, said.
The previous FCA review of eight unnamed pension providers
who together made up about 70 percent of the UK annuity market
raised initial concerns about how annuities were sold and the
regulator has since found evidence of failures in insurers'
systems, two insurance advisory sources said.
It has collected documentation and records of telephone
sales between 2008 and 2014, to see if individuals were told
they could be eligible for an enhanced annuity, sources said.
Britain's consumer body "Which?" said around 20 percent of
all annuities sold were enhanced, while 60 percent could qualify
for some level of enhancement.
The FCA has also checked whether customers were told they
might get a better rate on the open market than with the insurer
with whom they were saving for retirement, they added.
Pensions reforms last year have halved the sale of
annuities, as over-55s are no longer required to use their
pension pots to buy them. Industry specialists now expect
enhanced annuities to make up a larger proportion of sales.
The FCA has previously said customers could have gained up
to 175 pounds a year on average by buying an enhanced, rather
than a standard annuity.
While industry representatives were unwilling to discuss the
matter publicly, insurers could argue markets were less
sophisticated in 2008 and fewer enhanced annuities were
available.
"We should not really be judging it by today's standards but
inevitably we are in 2016, there is always an element of looking
at it with 2016 eyes," said Noleen John, insurance consultant at
law firm Norton Rose.
If the FCA did force them to pay out, insurers would have to
use reserves for compensation and the cost of managing claims.
"Insurers expect at some stage to face some kinds of
mis-selling claims," said Jennie Kreser, pensions partner at law
firm Silverman Sherliker.
($1 = 0.6912 pound)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)