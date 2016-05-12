Pension Insurance Corp completes $1.3 bln pension deal for Aon

LONDON May 12 British specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corp (PIC) has completed a 900 million pound ($1.30 billion) pension buy-in deal for insurance broker Aon, it said on Thursday.

In a buy-in, the insurer takes on a portion of the risk of a defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme.

China's Legend Holdings took a minority stake in PIC last week, a transaction which a PIC spokesman said represented the first Chinese stake in a British financial services company.

