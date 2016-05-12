Pension Insurance Corp completes $1.3 bln pension deal for Aon

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
LONDON May 12 British specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corp (PIC) has completed a 900 million pound ($1.30 billion) pension buy-in deal for insurance broker Aon, it said on Thursday.
In a buy-in, the insurer takes on a portion of the risk of a defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme.
China's Legend Holdings took a minority stake in PIC last week, a transaction which a PIC spokesman said represented the first Chinese stake in a British financial services company.
($1 = 0.6930 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.