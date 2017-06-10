Ex "Top Gear" presenter Hammond in hospital after crash

LONDON, June 10 Former "Top Gear" presenter
Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital in Switzerland on
Saturday following a dramatic car crash while filming for his
new show, but his injuries were not serious, a spokesman said.
Hammond, 47, was driving an electric sports car during
filming for "The Grand Tour" when the crash happened, the
spokesman for the show said.
"Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the
car himself before the vehicle burst into flames," a spokesman
for "The Grand Tour" said in a statement.
"He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to
be checked over, revealing a fracture to his knee," it said.
"The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated."
Hammond was involved in a much more serious crash over a
decade ago, while filming for his old show "Top Gear".
He suffered serious brain injuries and was in hospital for
five weeks after a Vampire drag racer he was driving burst a
tyre and left the course at 288 mph (463 kph) at Elvington
airfield, near the British city of York, in September 2006.
Hammond recovered and returned to broadcasting and to "Top
Gear", which aired in more than 200 countries and was watched by
350 million viewers worldwide.
He left the BBC show along with colleagues Jeremy Clarkson
and James May when Clarkson was fired in 2015 for physically
attacking a member of the production team.
"The Grand Tour", an Amazon series, reunites the old "Top
Gear" team. Saturday's accident occurred during the filming of
its second series.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Bolton)