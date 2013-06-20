版本:
CORRECTED-UK considers 10-20 percent price cuts for some drugs

(Makes clears price cuts sought for some, not all, drugs)

LONDON, June 20 Britain's Department of Health said on Thursday it was considering cutting some drug prices by between 10 and 20 percent to ensure the state healthcare system gets good value for money.

Governments across Europe have been taking a tough line on medicine costs as stagnant economic growth hits budgets.

