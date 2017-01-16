London's Piccadilly Circus lights go off for longest since World War Two

LONDON Jan 16 For the first time since World
War Two, the giant illuminated billboards that have lit up
London's Piccadilly Circus for over 100 years have been switched
off for an extended period, as work starts to replace them.
The current six screens on the walls of buildings around the
central London junction are making way for a huge, single,
curved screen.
Due for an autumn unveiling, the new screen will display
high definition video streams, show weather, traffic and sports
updates and broadcast social media feeds from advertising
brands.
In the meantime, a temporary banner will be installed.
The new space at the junction will be shared by six
advertisers, including Coca-Cola which has had its name
up in lights there for 62 years.
The first illuminated advert, for French mineral water
Perrier, appeared in Piccadilly Circus in 1908.
During World War Two from 1939 to 1945, the lights were off
as part of a general blackout to stop German bombers identifying
targets from the air.
After being constantly on since 1949, barring power cuts and
temporary switch-offs for the funerals of Winston Churchill in
1965 and Princess Diana in 1997, this will be the first time the
junction will be dark for an extended period.
"This is a huge day for Piccadilly Lights and though it will
be a strange feeling to see them go dark, we're incredibly
excited about their future," said Vasiliki Arvaniti of Land
Securities that owns the site.
