UK lawmakers push for ban on plastic microbeads

LONDON Aug 24 Britain should ban the use of
plastic microbeads in cosmetics and toiletries, a group of
lawmakers has recommended, saying companies' voluntary efforts
to phase them out were not enough.
Microbeads are tiny plastic particles used as exfoliants in
toothpastes, face washes, scrubs and shower gels. After rinsing,
the plastic beads pollute waterways and oceans, where they can
be eaten by marine life and end up in the human food chain.
"A single shower can result in 100,000 plastic particles
entering the ocean," said Mary Creagh, chair of the House of
Commons Environmental Audit Committee, which delivered its
recommendation on Wednesday to the government's Department for
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
The department will respond within a few months, the
committee said.
Many large companies such as Procter & Gamble,
Colgate, Unilever, L'Oreal and
Beiersdorf have either stopped using microbeads or are
in the process of phasing them out.
Yet the report says industry's commitment to phasing them
out is inconsistent and that some companies will not complete
the process until 2020.
It says cosmetic microbeads make up less than 4 percent of
microplastics entering oceans, but they are an avoidable problem
about which much is known. Other sources of microplastics
include synthetic fibres from clothing and the breakdown of
large plastic waste.
The UK government has been working toward a ban on
microbeads by the European Union, but the country's decision to
leave the bloc means its influence in the process will be
reduced, the report said. It recommends that the British ban is
aligned as closely as possible to international measures.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Alison Williams)