Politics and police prove volatile mix in Britain

LONDON Aug 16 When Ian Blair quit as London's
top policeman three years ago under pressure from its new mayor,
he said policing and politics did not mix -- words that could
apply to tense exchanges this week between ministers and senior
police officers over the handling of riots across England.
"If politicians want to make tactical decisions ... they
must change the law to make it happen," Hugh Orde, President of
the Association of Police Chief Officers, told lawmakers on
Tuesday during sometimes testy evidence he gave at parliament's
Home Affairs Committee about last week's trouble.
From Prime Minister David Cameron downwards, politicians
have criticised police commanders for being slow to react to the
violence and looting that erupted in London and spread to other
cities across the country over the next four days.
Police chiefs were especially riled at suggestions, which
ministers later disavowed, that they only got their act together
at the behest of the politicians, flooding London's streets with
some 16,000 officers, about six times more than usual.
The police were faulted for not putting enough officers on
the streets initially and standing by while looters rampaged.
"As chief officers themselves have said, faced with an
unprecedented situation, the immediate police response was not
enough," Home Secretary (interior minister) Theresa May said in
a speech on Tuesday.
In public at least, both sides have sought to paper over any
divisions over the riots.
"The relationship between myself and Hugh (Orde), as well as
with the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary, is very
supportive," London's acting police chief Tim Godwin told
lawmakers. "And the results of the (government emergency)
meetings have been very effective."
But unease lurks beneath the veneer.
Police chiefs are wary of the Conservative-led coalition
government's plans to make the police more accountable to the
public by bringing in new elected Police and Crime Commissioners
to set local force priorities.
Orde said that if these commissioners had any say in
operational matters, chief constables would feel as if they had
the "Sword of Damocles" hanging over their heads.
Police have been under scrutiny ever since Ian Blair, whose
support for policies of the then-Labour government had irked its
Conservative opponents, resigned as Metropolitan Police
Commissioner.
His successor, Paul Stephenson, quit last month over the
News Corp phone-hacking inquiry, while Britain's top
counter-terrorism officer also resigned having come under attack
from politicians about his role in that scandal.
Cameron's centre-right Conservatives, seen as tough on
crime, have usually been viewed as champions of the police.
In the 1980s, police fought pitched battles with striking
miners and print workers, helping Margaret Thatcher's
Conservative government to change the face of British industry.
But some Conservatives now suspect that police are too
politically correct, and many were angered when police searched
the parliamentary offices of their immigration spokesman in 2008
during a probe into leaked government documents.
London police have been wary of going in too hard on
demonstrators after a bystander died in 2009 when an officer
pushed him over during anti-G20 protests.
U.S. SUPERCOP CAUSES TENSION
The quest for a new head of the London force to replace
Stephenson created more friction with the government, which
talked of bringing in suitably qualified outsiders and courted
William Bratton, former New York, Los Angeles and Boston police
chief, although he has now been ruled out.
Instead, Bratton will come to Britain next month to advise
Cameron on tackling gangs, working as an unpaid adviser.
Why, Orde asked, turn to an outsider unfamiliar with British
practices when Cameron had praised police leadership in Britain.
"I would not have the arrogance to apply to be the chief in
Los Angeles," Orde said. "Why are we looking around, plucking
names out of the air?"
But the most divisive issue remains the government's plans
to cut police budgets by 20 percent over the next four years and
to overhaul pay and conditions, which will increase wages for
some police but leave about 40 percent of officers worse off.
May said recent events had shown that reform of the police
was urgent but while the riots have died down, the verbal
conflict between police and the government looks far from over.
"Having had their theories and policies completely blown
away by exposure to reality by the riots, they are still
pressing on with damaging 20 percent cuts to policing. Nobody's
listening to us," Paul McKeever, chairman of the Police
Federation of England and Wales, the body which represents lower
ranking and ordinary officers, told Reuters.
He said the cuts came on top of a planned two-year wage
freeze and rising pension contributions.
"That seems to be their reward for what the home secretary
said was by individual officers a magnificent job. You've done a
great job, you're going to take a 25 percent wage cut, and
you're going to lose 16,000 officers so it's going to be a lot
harder for you to do your job," he said.
"And we're going to interfere with operational policing by
saying you're going to have to target crime gangs and the like."
