Britain's Cameron says recovery, tax cuts key to easing high living costs

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 29 British Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that the government must
cut taxes, create more jobs and stick to its budget deficit
reduction plans if it is to secure the economic recovery and
ease the pressure on squeezed households.
"The only way to sustainably raise living standards is to
keep the recovery going, and the economy is now moving, to keep
on creating jobs...to keep on cutting the deficit," Cameron told
BBC television.
Cameron said the housing market is recovering, but denied
that a house price bubble is building. On Europe, he said he
wants a "very radical" renegotiation of Britain's ties with the
European Union.