British leaders pledge climate push, curb on coal plants

* No deadline given for phasing out plants
* Activists welcome cross-party pledge before election
* Leaders promise to push for global climate deal
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Feb 14 The leaders of Britain's three
main parties have pledged to end power generation from coal
plants that don't use emissions-capturing technology, and to
push for a global climate deal, according to a document
published on Saturday.
The agreement did not give any timeframe for phasing out the
plants. But campaigners welcomed the cross-party announcement
and said Britain was the first major economy to make such an
explicit promise.
Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy Prime Minister Nick
Clegg and the leader of the opposition Ed Miliband said that
acting on climate change "is an opportunity for the UK to grow a
stronger economy, which is more efficient and more resilient to
the risks ahead."
The pledge comes ahead of a national election in Britain in
May and a day after almost 200 nations agreed a draft text for a
global climate deal expected in Paris at the end of the
year.
The British politicians will push for an internationally
binding agreement in Paris which limits temperature rises to 2
degrees Celsius, they said.
Many countries are seeking to cut greenhouse gas emissions
but few have such a strong cross-party consensus. Some countries
such as Russia have said the 2 degree target should not
necessarily be the basis of a new global deal.
Coal-fired power generators, which emit almost double the
amount of carbon dioxide as gas-fired generators, provided a
third of Britain's electricity in the first half of last year.
A report by the U.N. panel of climate scientists last year
said that fossil fuel generation without carbon capture and
storage would have to be "phased out almost entirely by 2100" to
reach the 2C goal.
"This will be of international significance because the UK
is now the first major economy to make explicit its commitment
to end the use of unabated coal," said Matthew Spencer, director
of think-tank Green Alliance, which brokered the pledge along
with environmental groups including Greenpeace and WWF.
The government has committed one billion pounds to carry out
engineering studies for two carbon capture and storage (CCS)
projects which capture carbon emissions generated during power
production and store them underground.
Britain has a legally binding target to cut its emissions by
80 percent on 1990 levels by 2050 and has embarked on
electricity market reforms aimed at spurring investment in
low-carbon nuclear and renewable power production.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Additional reporting by Alister
Doyle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)