版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 22:47 BJT

Britain to investigate use of personal data in political campaigns

LONDON May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data fond online, to ensure data protection laws were not broken.

The ICO, which is responsible for regulating how companies use such information, said it would examine practices deployed during the EU referendum campaign and potentially other campaigns. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by John Stonestreet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐