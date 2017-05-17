Britain to investigate use of personal data in political campaigns

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data fond online, to ensure data protection laws were not broken.
The ICO, which is responsible for regulating how companies use such information, said it would examine practices deployed during the EU referendum campaign and potentially other campaigns. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley