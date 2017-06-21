UPDATE 1-UK PM May's deal with N.Ireland's DUP unlikely this week- DUP source

(Recasts, add details)
By Amanda Ferguson
LONDON, June 21 A deal to prop up British Prime
Minister Theresa May's minority government is not likely this
week though talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist
Party (DUP) to support her government are continuing, a DUP
source told Reuters.
After May lost her majority in parliament with a botched
gamble on a snap June 8 election, she is trying to secure the
backing of the DUP's 10 lawmakers, though talks have dragged on
for nearly two weeks.
While the details are still to be thrashed out, a deal is
considered likely.
The DUP knows a deal with May is its best chance to secure
extra cash for Northern Ireland while the Conservatives know
that the DUP do not want risk a Labour government under Jeremy
Corbyn, who has appeared beside Sinn Fein leaders in the past.
When asked whether a deal would be finalised this week, the
DUP source said: "It does not look likely."
"Talks are continuing," said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
DUP sources said on Tuesday that May's party needed to give
greater focus to discussions and added that the DUP could not be
taken for granted.
While the two parties are largely aligned on domestic issues
and Brexit, the talks have snagged on the extent of financial
support that Northern Ireland will get as part of any deal,
according to sources.
One issue that has caused friction in talks is air passenger
duty - an excise duty on passengers flying from airports in the
United Kingdom - which the DUP want to be scrapped so that
Belfast can compete with Dublin's airport.
In its manifesto, the DUP said it would pursue the abolition
of air passenger duty and cut value added tax for tourism
businesses.
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Costas Pitas; editing
by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)