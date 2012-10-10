版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 19:06 BJT

UK PM says taking longer than hoped to fix economy

BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 10 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday it was taking longer than hoped to nurse Britain's economy back to growth and to reduce the budget deficit.

"Our deficit reduction plan is not an alternative to a growth plan: it's the very foundation of our growth plan," Cameron told party activists in the English city of Birmingham.

"Now I know you are asking whether the plan is working," Cameron said. "Here's the truth: the damage was worse than we thought, and it's taking longer than we hoped."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐