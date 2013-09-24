UPDATE 2-UK's Labour takes on utilities with price freeze plan

* Miliband courts squeezed voters with energy bill freeze
* Twenty-month freeze will cost utility firms 4.5 bln pounds
* Energy lobby, Labour opponents warns of blackouts
By William James and Karolin Schaps
BRIGHTON, England/LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's
Labour party pledged on Tuesday to freeze gas and electricity
prices for 20 months if it wins power in 2015, shifting $7.2
billion in costs onto energy companies, which opponents said
could lead to power blackouts.
Seeking to convince voters he can improve their standard of
living, Labour leader Ed Miliband said energy companies had been
overcharging consumers for too long and that he would freeze
prices if he won the May 2015 election.
"The companies aren't going to like this, because it will
cost them more," Miliband said to cheers from activists at
Labour's annual conference in Brighton. "It will benefit
millions of families and millions of businesses."
Though likely to be popular with voters, the plan places
Labour on a collision course with the energy companies. A Labour
source close to Miliband said it could cost energy suppliers 4.5
billion pounds ($7.2 billion).
The majority of polls show Labour is on track to win the
2015 election, though its lead over David Cameron's Conservative
party has narrowed in recent months as Britain recovers from a
deep and prolonged recession.
The Labour source said the long-term aim of the price freeze
was to buy time for a future Labour government to set up a more
powerful regulator with the ability to force companies to lower
bills if energy prices fall in the wholesale market.
Labour's energy spokeswoman, Caroline Flint, said the party
would force companies to split up their energy generation and
their consumer sales businesses and require all electricity to
be pooled and traded on the open market.
Britain is Europe's largest gas consumer and has one of the
top three traded electricity markets in Europe.
TURN OUT THE LIGHTS?
A senior member of the ruling Conservative and Liberal
Democrat coalition, Labour's opponents, said the plan to freeze
prices could lead to blackouts, such as those that followed a
2001 freeze in California.
"When they tried to fix prices in California, it resulted in
an electricity crisis and widespread blackouts. We can't risk
the lights going out here too," Energy Secretary Ed Davey said.
The British retail market is dominated by six major
utilities that cover around 99 percent of the market: Centrica
, SSE, Scottish Power, EDF Energy
, RWE npower and E.ON.
"That's an absolutely massive cost for the industry to bear
... it would be quite devastating clearly for these companies'
earnings," UBS analyst Stephen Hunt said.
Of the two main London-listed energy companies, share prices
in Centrica dipped slightly, while SSE's did not move.
"Instead of price freezes, which will lead to unsustainable
loss-making retail businesses, the Labour Party should put
policy costs into general taxation, taking them off energy
bills," SSE said in a statement.
The utility said that payments towards government programmes
to encourage renewable power and energy efficiency account for
half of the typical gas and power bill in Britain.
RWE npower said a price freeze was possible only if the
government was prepared to accept a halt in infrastructure
investment and could stop commodity costs from rising.
E.ON said its tariffs already provided customers with the
opportunity to fix their costs. EDF and Centrica declined to
comment, while Scottish Power could not be reached for comment.
Britain's energy lobby said Miliband's plan would deter
investment into a sector, which they say needs to attract 110
billion pounds over the next decade to modernise and replace
ageing power plants and infrastructure.
"Freezing the bill may be superficially attractive, but it
will also freeze the money to build and renew power stations,
freeze the jobs ... and make the prospect of energy shortages a
reality, pushing up prices for everyone," said Angela Knight,
chief executive at lobby EnergyUK.