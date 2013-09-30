UPDATE 1-Britain's Conservatives say want out of European rights accord

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 British interior
minister Theresa May said on Monday her ruling Conservative
party would take Britain out of the European Convention on Human
Rights if re-elected in 2015, saying she would include such a
promise in the party's election manifesto.
"It's ridiculous that the British government should have to
go to such lengths to get rid of dangerous foreigners," she told
an annual conference of her party. "That's why the next
Conservative manifesto will promise to scrap the human rights
act."
The act has made the European Convention on Human Rights
(ECHR) enforceable in Britain's courts since 2000. "If leaving
the European Convention is what it takes to fix our human rights
laws that is what we should do," said May.
Although the ECHR is not part of the European Union system,
British eurosceptics often drag it into the country's debate on
Europe, holding it up as an unacceptable example of external
interference in Britain's internal affairs.
A series of high-profile cases in which the European Court
of Human Rights, which upholds the convention, has thwarted the
British government have angered many voters and exposed
successive governments to the accusation they do not control
Britain's own borders.
May cited the case of radical cleric Abu Qatada, who
resisted British attempts to send him to Jordan to face
terrorism charges for more than a decade, as a prime example of
what was wrong with the ECHR.