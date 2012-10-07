UK's Cameron: I will veto EU budget if necessary

LONDON Oct 7 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday he would use Britain's veto to scupper European Union budget talks if necessary, warning the 27-nation bloc it needed to learn to live within its means.

Cameron suggested the EU should split its budget into two - one for the euro zone and one for the countries outside the single currency, including Britain.

Cameron, much to the delight of a powerful anti-EU wing of his Conservative Party, used the veto last year to keep Britain out of a European fiscal and economic pact aimed at resolving the euro zone debt crisis.