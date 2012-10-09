UK PM says referendum best solution for EU relations

BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 9 British Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday a referendum on the
relationship with the European Union was the most sensible way
of forging a fresh settlement with the 27-member bloc.
Cameron gave no time frame for a vote.
"When we achieve that fresh settlement it needs consent,
either at a referendum or a general election," Cameron told the
BBC on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference in the
English city of Birmingham.
"Frankly a referendum is obviously the cleanest, neatest and
most sensible way of doing that," he said.