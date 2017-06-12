Britain, France to join forces to combat online extremism - May

LONDON, June 12 Britain and France will join
forces to press companies to do more to tackle online extremism,
Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday, her first
foreign trip since her Conservative Party lost its majority in a
parliamentary election.
After winning support from the Conservatives to stay on as
prime minister after Thursday's election, May heads to France,
wanting to repair her authority and possibly to bask in the
popularity of Emmanuel Macron, who last month swept to victory
in a presidential contest.
May will also want to raise Britain's talks to leave the
European Union, which have been put in doubt since her governing
Conservative Party suffered the setback in the election and now
needs to strike a deal with a small Northern Irish party.
But her spokesman said the two leaders will focus on
counter-terrorism, and return to May's election campaign pledge
to tackle online extremism following two attacks in as many
weeks in Manchester and London that killed 30 people.
"The counter-terrorism cooperation between British and
French intelligence agencies is already strong, but President
Macron and I agree that more should be done to tackle the
terrorist threat online," May will say, according to her office.
She will add that the measures to "encourage corporations to
do more and abide by their social responsibility" could include
"creating a new legal liability for tech companies if they fail
to remove unacceptable content".
It was not clear how much further their talks would build on
discussions at a meeting of the G7 most industrialised nations
last month, where the leaders agreed to do more to purge
extremist content.
Internet firms, such as Google and Twitter
, say they are investing heavily and employing thousands
of people to take down hate speech and violent content on their
platforms, with evidence their efforts are working.
But the companies say they also struggle to identify
replacement accounts that quickly reappear.
After two Islamist attacks in less than two weeks, May's bid
to clamp down on internet extremism has struck a chord with
international leaders especially Macron, whose country has
suffered several jihadist attacks since 2015.
"(At the G7) they had a very good conversation on how they
could work together in order to make social media companies do
more to address the fact their platforms are used to spread
extremism," May's spokesman said.
"I would expect that conversation to continue tomorrow."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Angus MacSwan)