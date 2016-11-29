Britain is pro-business, but firms need better governance - minister

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 29 Business minister Greg Clark said on Tuesday the British government was "unashamedly pro-business", but that he wanted to strengthen existing corporate governance structures to avoid damaging public trust in the private sector.
Britain hopes to encourage better corporate behaviour, part of Prime Minister Theresa May's drive to support the millions of people she says voted for Brexit in protest at 'out of touch' elites.
"This government is unequivocally and unashamedly pro-business, but we hold business to a high standard in doing so," Clark told parliament. "It's right ask business to play its part in building an economy that works for everyone." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.