British PM under pressure over former spokesman

LONDON May 14 The British government had no
reason to delve deep into Andy Coulson's past when he became the
prime minister's spokesman and would not have uncovered rampant
phone-hacking at the newspaper Coulson used to edit, a former
senior official said on Monday.
Coulson is at the heart of a long-running scandal centred on
Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group and its close links
with politicians. The issue of Coulson's security vetting, one
of many sub-plots in the complex saga, has raised questions
about Prime Minister David Cameron's judgment.
Testifying at the Leveson Inquiry into press standards,
former Cabinet Secretary Gus O'Donnell said Coulson had received
the basic "SC" security clearance when he entered Downing
Street, the prime minister's office, rather than the more
thorough "DV" vetting because he was not expected to be involved
in security-related matters.
These arcane details have become politically sensitive
because in his testimony at Leveson last week, Coulson said he
"may have" had unsupervised access to top-secret documents and
had attended meetings of the national security council.
Critics say this is the latest in a long list of errors of
judgment by Cameron, who relied heavily on Coulson to guide his
media strategy and improve his understanding of the average
voter.
Coulson resigned as editor of Murdoch's News of the World in
2007 after one of the newspaper's reporters was jailed for
eavesdropping on voicemails of members of the royal household.
A few months later Coulson was hired as top spokesman to
Cameron, then in opposition, and when the Conservative leader
became prime minister in May 2010, Coulson was appointed
director of communications at Number 10 Downing Street.
He stepped down in January 2011, under pressure over
mounting allegations that phone-hacking at the News of the World
had been widespread on his watch.
Coulson has maintained that he knew nothing of criminal
activities at the paper, which was shut down by Murdoch in July
2011 after it emerged reporters had hacked into a murdered
schoolgirl's voicemails, causing a public outcry.
Cameron's critics in the opposition Labour Party and in the
media say he should have asked more questions about the
phone-hacking affair before hiring Coulson and should not have
given him access to top-secret documents without DV clearance.
O'Donnell, a politically neutral civil servant, said SC
vetting had been appropriate. He said the aim of DV vetting was
to determine "whether you're blackmailable in terms of your
financial position or your personal life" and therefore could
pose a security risk. This was not relevant in Coulson's case.
O'Donnell said DV vetting would not have involved a closer
look at events at the News of the World. "It wouldn't have gone
into enormous detail about phone-hacking," he said.
This did not placate the Guardian newspaper, which broke the
phone-hacking story and has been at the forefront of the attack
on Murdoch.
"O'Donnell says DV process would not have looked into
hacking - only seeks to establish 'if you're blackmailable'.
Err, contradiction?" wrote the paper's deputy editor Ian Katz.