Britain has agreed fees, capital relief for mortgage plan-source

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Britain has agreed the capital relief and fee structure for its mortgage guarantee scheme which it plans to introduce in the week starting Oct. 7, a government source said on Monday.

"We expect the majority (of the) lenders will ultimately participate," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. "We expect other lenders to confirm in the weeks and months ahead - between now and January - that they will be participating - probably not all of them but the vast majority.

"House prices are basically flat in most of the country so this is a broad recovery from an extremely low base," the source said.
