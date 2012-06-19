PM's money man accused in House of Lords dinner deal- paper

LONDON, June 19 The treasurer of Britain's
ruling Conservative Party was accused of violating parliamentary
rules after he arranged a private dinner in the House of Lords
for paying American Express card-holders, the
Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday.
According to the paper, Stanley Fink planned to host the
event in the upper chamber of parliament - of which he is a
member - as part of a $10,000-per-head "Wimbledon Championships"
package available to AmEx Platinum and Centurion card-holders.
The disclosure is damaging for Prime Minister David
Cameron's party which has tried to shake off an image of being
too close to the interests of business and the rich as Britain
undergoes a strict austerity programme to cut its budget
deficit.
Hedge fund manager Fink said he canceled the booking once he
learned it might break parliamentary law and stressed he would
not have profited financially from the arrangement, the
newspaper reported.
Fink's former co-treasurer Peter Cruddas resigned in March
after he was caught offering access to the prime minister in
return for donations of 250,000 pounds ($391,700) a year.
The Conservative party could not be reached for immediate
comment.