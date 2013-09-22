版本:
Britain's Labour leader attacks Cameron over "cost of living crisis"

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 22 Britain's opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband warned on Sunday that voters face a cost of living crisis as he sought to rebuild economic trust and overcome dire personal poll ratings before taking on Prime Minister David Cameron in the 2015 election.

Miliband said he will use his party's annual conference in Brighton, on England's south coast, to press his case that the recovery is helping the rich more than the poor and that Cameron's policies have squeezed millions of Britons.

Three years into his leadership, Miliband is under pressure to reassert his authority, lift party morale and convince sceptical voters that he has a clear vision for government.

"Polls go up and down, one thing that goes up and up is the cost of living of ordinary families, I think that's where their focus is," Miliband told the BBC. "I didn't take it on because I thought it would be an easy fight, I thought it would be a tough fight. I believe it's a fight we can win, and I'm up for that fight."

Labour's lead over Cameron's Conservatives has dwindled as the economy has picked up since the last election in 2010, with one poll this week putting them on level terms.

Miliband said his party would give families more help with childcare, consider raising the minimum wage in some sectors and scrap part of an unpopular welfare reform on public housing.
