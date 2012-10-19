版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 01:29 BJT

UK minister Mitchell quits after police outburst

LONDON Oct 19 British cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell resigned from the government on Friday after widespread criticism of his behaviour during a confrontation with police outside Prime Minister David Cameron's Downing Street office, the government said.

