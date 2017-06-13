UK junior finance minister Neville-Rolfe says has left government

LONDON, June 13 British junior finance minister Lucy Neville-Rolfe, who was responsible for liaising with the financial services industry over Brexit, said on Tuesday that she had left the government.

"Today I am leaving the government. May I thank all @hmtreasury @beisgovuk & @DCMS and colleagues in @UKHouseofLords for their support," Neville-Rolfe said in a statement on Twitter.

Neville-Rolfe became a Conservative member of Britain's upper house of parliament in October 2013 after a career at retailer Tesco and earlier in Britain's civil service.

Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Neville-Rolfe as commercial secretary to the Treasury in December, after she had worked since 2014 as a junior minister in the government departments responsible for culture and business. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken)