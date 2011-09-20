Murdoch editor widened UK Labour rift- Blair aide

LONDON, Sept 20 Rupert Murdoch's former tabloid editor Rebekah Brooks played on the rivalry between former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and finance minister Gordon Brown, widening a rift at the top of the then-ruling Labour Party, a former Blair deputy said on Tuesday.

John Prescott, who was deputy Prime Minister under Blair and acted as a go-between with Brown, said Brooks drove a wedge between the two men, increasing their dependence on the powerful Sun and News of the World Murdoch tabloids.

"Brown and Blair were far too cosy with the Murdochs," Prescott said at a Reuters debate in London on the theme of "The Press We Deserve".

"One of them used to say to me: 'Well, I can tell you John, what Tony is saying is a lie because I've got this information,' and the other would say: 'Gordon's not telling the truth because I've got this information.'"

"So I would say: 'Who the bloody hell is giving you this information?' Rebekah Wade, Rebekah Wade!" he said, referring to Brooks's maiden name before her marriage.

Brooks, who was the first female editor of Britain's best-selling tabloid the Sun, was a favourite of Rupert Murdoch's but was forced to resign over a phone-hacking scandal that has thrown Murdoch's News Corp media empire into crisis.

She has been close to all Britain's recent leaders, including current Prime Minister David Cameron.

Blair and Brown were friends in their political youth and were reported to have had a pact that Blair would stand aside in Brown's favour, ensuring that Brown did not challenge Blair for the leadership of the party in 1994.

Brown eventually became leader of the party, but much later than expected, and his tenure was short. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Roddy)