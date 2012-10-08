版本:
UK looks at "generous" shale gas tax regime-Osborne

BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 8 Britain is considering the introduction of a "generous new tax regime" to encourage investment in its shale gas reserves, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.

"An enterprise strategy means investing in renewable energy and opening up the newly discovered shale gas reserves beneath out land," Osborne told the Conservative Party conference.

