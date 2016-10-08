UK working to get pension funds to finance infrastructure - Sunday Telegraph

LONDON Oct 8 Britain's government is working to
find ways to get domestic pension funds to invest in new nuclear
power, rail and broadband projects ahead of a mid-year budget
statement next month, the Sunday Telegraph reported late on
Saturday.
The newspaper cited a government source as saying the
projects would offer funds a higher return than standard
government bonds, and that Britain's finance ministry would
consider underwriting some of the initial risk of projects.
"If you've got a long-term infrastructure need why wouldn't
we be looking to put sensible money into that," the source was
quoted as saying.
"Pension funds need to invest their money, they don't want
it sitting in cash or government bonds. If you can put it into
something that can get them a decent return, that is far
better," the source said.
Some British pension funds have struggled to find sufficient
high-yielding, safe investments to meet their liabilities, while
the uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union has sapped private businesses' willingness to invest.
As well as infrastructure bonds, another option under
consideration is to allow British cities, which have very
limited borrowing powers, to raise up to 1 billion pounds
($1.24 billion) in bonds underwritten by central government.
The report did not say if the government saw pension fund
finance as better value for taxpayers than raising money
directly from bond markets, where borrowing money for 30 years
carries an annual interest rate of under 2 percent.
Government efforts in previous years to find a way to bring
private money into long-term infrastructure projects made
relatively little progress.
Prime Minister Theresa May's director of policy John
Godfrey, who the Sunday Telegraph said was understood to be
leading the work, joined the government after nine years at
investment managers Legal & General.
Canadian pension funds have billions of pounds invested in
British rail projects and airports, sometimes earning annual
returns of over 10 percent, but tolerate a greater degree of
initial risk, the newspaper reported.
New finance minister Philip Hammond is due to present his
first budget update on Nov. 23, and spoke last week of the need
for more long-term infrastructure investment to boost Britain's
economic productivity.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
