REFILE-UK's Cameron seeks reboot in shuffle of ministers

* Expected to retain finance and foreign ministers
* International Development minister first confirmed change
* Government suffering mid-term drop in popularity
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Sept 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron began a reshuffle of his cabinet on Tuesday that he
hopes will tame rebellious politicians on his party's right and
revive a recession-hit government suffering a mid-term drop in
popularity.
The Conservative leader was expected to keep in place his
finance and foreign ministers, George Osborne and William Hague,
concentrating his firepower on a rejig of middle-ranking
ministers.
But in the absence of any high-profile changes the revamp
may struggle to achieve its hoped-for "reboot" of the
coalition's popularity ahead of the next parliamentary elections
due in 2015.
In the first confirmed change Cameron moved International
Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell to take charge of internal
party discipline in parliament.
Mitchell, a former U.N. peacekeeper, will be tasked as
"Chief Whip" with keeping in line restive Conservative backbench
politicians who have already forced a U-turn over constitutional
reform and want to rewrite Britain's relationship with the
European Union.
Cameron, who leads a coalition government in alliance with
the smaller Liberal Democrats, has seen his party's popularity
fall as Britain's economy struggles to recover from the
financial crisis.
In an indication of popular discontent, Osborne was booed by
crowds at the Olympic Stadium in east London on Monday night
when it was announced he would be presenting medals to the
winners of a Paralympics race.
Osborne sparked criticism that the coalition was out of
touch with ordinary people struggling in the economic downturn
when he announced a budget in March that cut taxes for the
richest while raising levies on the elderly.
Despite the finance minister's unpopularity, government
officials say removing him from the Treasury would amount to an
admission of failure of the coalition's flagship austerity plans
and potentially alienate one of Cameron's closest allies.
It would also create uncertainty on financial markets about
the direction of Britain's economic policies at a time when the
government is clinging to its triple-A credit rating.