UPDATE 4-UK's Cameron keeps Osborne in shuffle of ministers

* Finance minister Osborne keeps job in Cameron's first
reshuffle
* Mid-ranking changes to appease restive Conservative party
* Conservative heavyweights and Lib Dems keep cabinet roles
* Reshuffle unlikely to cure mid-term recession blues
By Matt Falloon and Tim Castle
LONDON, Sept 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron kept unpopular finance minister George Osborne in place
on Tuesday in a reshuffle he hopes will revive the
Conservative-led government's fortunes halfway through a term
dominated by recession and austerity.
Cameron's office billed his first cabinet rejig as a game
changer for a government finding it increasingly difficult to
heal the economy, but heavyweights such as Foreign Secretary
William Hague stayed put and few changes are expected in policy.
The prime minister's scope for a sweeping overhaul is
limited by the constraints of life in coalition with the
left-leaning Liberal Democrats and the danger of creating
enemies among his own Conservatives at a delicate time.
"In some respects the right of the party has been
strengthened, but it's difficult to see it fundamentally
changing the course of the government or its reputation," said
Wyn Grant, a professor of politics at the University of Warwick.
"What it might do is to help unify the Conservatives in
parliament. The crucial area is economic policy and the
continued recession - if that turns around that will benefit the
government's popularity more than a reshuffle."
Osborne, a close Cameron ally, was booed by crowds before he
presented medals to winners at the Paralympics on Monday night,
highlighting discontent with budget cuts that have repeatedly
missed the government's targets, and the general economic gloom.
Polls show many Britons think Osborne should be sacked. But
replacing too many senior ministers could be interpreted as an
admission of policy failure, particularly on the economy.
Shifting Osborne from his post would also raise questions on
financial markets about Cameron's resolve in tackling Britain's
large budget deficit.
Cameron, who has seen his party's popularity fall as the
economy sours, has stuck to his guns with austerity measures,
hoping growth will return before the next election in 2015.
INTERNAL DISCIPLINE
The dire state of the economy has forced the prime minister
to make some changes to his economic team, however.
City minister Mark Hoban took up a new job in the work and
pensions ministry, with Cameron drafting London Olympics
organiser and former Goldman Sachs banker Paul Deighton into the
Treasury as a minister responsible for economic delivery.
The Conservative leader also moved 72-year-old Justice
Secretary Ken Clarke - a former finance minister - to a floating
role with an economics brief.
Lib Dem David Laws, another respected economic brain, was
brought in to a ministerial job, with a junior portfolio at the
education ministry alongside a roving economics remit.
That was the only significant change for the Lib Dems, with
business minister Vince Cable and Osborne's number two Danny
Alexander among those keeping their senior cabinet positions.
The reshuffle is being seen more as an exercise in improving
Cameron's relationship with his own party, which is starting to
fear for its chances of re-election.
Figures from the Conservative right were promoted and
concessions made to a rebellious "eurosceptic" wing that demands
a tougher line on relations with Brussels.
Clarke's move, in effect a demotion for one of the most
outspoken pro-Europe Conservatives, was cheered by the
eurosceptics.
"The end of the coalition would have been the ideal
reshuffle but, compared to where I thought we would be today, we
are in a very much stronger position; you can see the
Conservative-ness of this government," said Conservative
lawmaker Peter Bone.
"We've seen a tilting towards a more Conservative cabinet."
Clarke said Cameron was "not remotely" bowing to pressure to
push his part of the government to the right.
The biggest promotion came for former Culture Secretary
Jeremy Hunt, who took over what he called the "huge task" of
selling controversial plans for reforms at the health ministry
to a sceptical public and medical profession.
Hunt survived calls to quit this year for his handling of
Rupert Murdoch's attempt to take over British broadcaster BSkyB.
Cameron switched Justine Greening from transport to
international development, removing her from the debate over
whether the government should build a third runway at London's
Heathrow airport, bitterly opposed by residents in her nearby
parliamentary constituency.
The move reignited speculation that a third runway - which
the coalition has pledged to reject - could be on the cards.
"There can be only one reason to move her, and that is to
expand Heathrow airport. We will fight this all the way," said
Mayor of London Boris Johnson, a popular Conservative tipped as
a future replacement for Cameron.
Financial markets, watching for any sign of a rethink of
Britain's austerity plan, brushed aside the reshuffle.
"It is all political rather than economic," said Bank of
America Merrill Lynch fixed income strategist John Wraith.