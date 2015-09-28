版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 19:37 BJT

UK's Labour says would make Google, Starbucks pay "fair share" of tax

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 28 Britain's opposition Labour Party would force multinational companies such as Starbucks and Google to pay "their fair share of taxes" as part of a plan to fix the country's public finances, its would-be finance minister said on Monday.

"We will force people like Starbucks, Vodafone, Amazon and Google and all the others to pay their fair share of taxes," John McDonnell said in a speech to Labour's annual conference in Brighton, in southern England. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐