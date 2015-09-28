UK's Labour says would make Google, Starbucks pay "fair share" of tax

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BRIGHTON, England, Sept 28 Britain's opposition Labour Party would force multinational companies such as Starbucks and Google to pay "their fair share of taxes" as part of a plan to fix the country's public finances, its would-be finance minister said on Monday.
"We will force people like Starbucks, Vodafone, Amazon and Google and all the others to pay their fair share of taxes," John McDonnell said in a speech to Labour's annual conference in Brighton, in southern England. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.