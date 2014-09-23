UPDATE 2-UK's opposition Labour party pledges tobacco levy if wins power next year

(Adds quote)
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 23 Britain's
opposition Labour party said on Tuesday it would introduce a
U.S.-style "sin tax" on tobacco firms if it wins a national
election next year, sending shares in the leading cigarette
groups lower on the day.
Labour leader Ed Miliband made the pledge in a speech to his
party's annual conference which he hopes will help him persuade
sceptical voters he is prime ministerial material and can win
power next May.
"We will raise extra resources from the tobacco companies
who make soaring profits on the back of ill health," Miliband
told party activists.
The tax, would be based on firms' market share and would aim
to raise at least 150 million pounds ($245 million), the party
said in an advance briefing note.
Shares in British American Tobacco and Imperial
Tobacco were both down by 1.7 percent, although shares
in both companies had already been trading lower as the broader
FTSE 100 index fell 1.4 percent.
Big tobacco companies are already at odds with the British
government over plans to implement a law requiring tobacco
products to be sold in plain packaging with graphic health
warnings and no branding.
The government said in April it was prepared to move forward
with the plan, aimed at reducing the lure of smoking for young
people. It published draft regulations in June and finished a
six-week consultation in August.
Philip Morris has said it is prepared to sue the
government should it move forward with such a law, whose
implementation in Australia has led that country to face
challenges at the World Trade Organization.
Labour are narrowly ahead of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative party in the polls, after a lead of up to 10
percentage points slipped over the last 12 months. A YouGov poll
released before Miliband's speech on Tuesday put support for
Labour at 35 percent against 33 percent for the Conservatives.
