1 天前
Uber says it will improve conditions for UK drivers
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
2017年7月11日 / 中午11点54分 / 1 天前

Uber says it will improve conditions for UK drivers

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Taxi app Uber said it will be improving an offer to drivers and would welcome greater legal clarity about different types of employment in Britain, in response to a government review into the gig economy published on Tuesday.

The review calls for a new category of worker called a "dependent contractor" meaning that those Britons working for companies such as Uber and Deliveroo would receive more benefits.

Uber, which operates in a sector which thrives off self-employed people working simultaneously for different employers without fixed contracts, said its drivers already earned on average more than the living wage of 7.50 pounds ($9.68) an hour but it would go further.

"We know drivers want more security too which is why we’re already investing in discounted illness and injury cover, and will be introducing further improvements soon," said Andrew Byrne, Head of Policy for Uber in the UK.

"We would welcome greater clarity in the law over different types of employment status," he said. ($1 = 0.7747 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

