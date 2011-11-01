UK cost agency backs Pradaxa for stroke prevention

MOVES-JPMorgan hires three senior bankers to corporate client banking unit
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
LONDON Nov 1 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE has recommended the use of Boehringer Ingelheim's new anti-clotting pill Pradaxa, after getting additional information on the medicine from the company.
An initial National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) report in August demanded more details from the private German drugmaker, leaving Pradaxa's fate uncertain.
The final draft guidance from NICE now backs Pradaxa for preventing stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia. The new oral medicine is an alternative to decades-old warfarin, which requires frequent blood tests.
Other drugs chasing Pradaxa to market include Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto and Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis.
NICE, whose decisions are closely followed by other agencies around the world, expects to issue its final guidance in December on using Pradaxa on the National Health Service. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO