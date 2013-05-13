PRESS DIGEST - British Business- May 13

May 13 The Guardian
PARTS OF UK COAL MAY BE NATIONALISED AFTER COLLIERY FIRE
CLOSES PIT
Troubled parts of UK Coal, Britain's largest coal mining
business, could return to public ownership under plans being
discussed by ministers that would protect some or all of the
company's ailing pension scheme.
UK'S TOP COMPANIES CONDEMNED FOR PROLIFIC USE OF TAX HAVENS
The UK's 100 biggest public companies are running more than
8,000 subsidiaries or joint ventures in onshore and offshore tax
havens, according to research published on Monday, raising fresh
concerns about the full extent of corporate tax avoidance.
EUROPEAN ENERGY CHIEF PUTS FORWARD CASE FOR FUNDING COAL
One of Europe's most influential government-owned investors
in the energy industry has hinted it may expand funding of
high-carbon coal projects despite mounting pressure from climate
change campaigners to rule out such investments.
DEUTSCHE BANK AND IFC ACCUSED OF BANKROLLING VIETNAM FIRMS'
LAND GRABS
Two Vietnamese firms bankrolled by Deutsche Bank AG
and the International Finance Corp - the
World Bank's private lending arm - are leading a wave of land
grabs in Cambodia and Laos, causing widespread evictions,
illegal logging and food insecurity, according to a report.
The Times
WALL STREET BANKS SEE RED OVER BLOOMBERG'S 'SPY IN THE
OFFICE'
Executives at some of America's financial institutions have
demanded that Bloomberg News gives details on the type of
personal information that reporters could access from data
terminals supplied by the company.
OCADO RISKS WAITROSE WALKOUT BY HELPING RIVAL
Waitrose is prepared to take legal action against Ocado
Group Plc, its partner, over its plans to help a rival
supermarket to develop an online service.
HP WANTED TO SELL AUTONOMY, SAYS SAP
German software giant SAP has confirmed that it
was approached by Hewlett-Packard about whether it would
like to buy the controversial British software business
Autonomy.
The Telegraph
WINDOWS 8 WOES SPARK QUESTIONS OVER MICROSOFT CHIEF'S FUTURE
A hostile reception to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8,
heralded as the start of "a new era" for the technology empire,
has prompted questions about chief executive Steve Ballmer's
future.
The Independent
C4 SWITCHES OFF PROFITS AND MAKES A LOSS
Channel 4 is set to announce its first annual loss in a
decade after the state-owned corporation used some of its cash
reserves to fund new programming such as the Paralympics.
HSBC SET TO ANNOUNCE MORE JOB CUTS TO MAKE IT LEANER AND
MEANER
HSBC Holdings Plc could announce more job cuts on
Wednesday, when investors will be told that chief executive
Stuart Gulliver will push ahead with plans to produce a leaner,
more streamlined bank.