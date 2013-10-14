PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 15

Oct 15 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
GEORGE OSBORNE SETS OUT PLAN TO LURE CHINA TO THE CITY
George Osborne will announce changes on Tuesday that will
make it cheaper and easier for Chinese investment banks to set
up shop in the City.
COMPETITION COMMISSION BACKTRACKS ON FIVE-YEAR AUDITS
The Competition Commission is expected to say on Tuesday
that it will allow a longer timeframe for companies to put their
audits up for grabs.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL INVESTORS COULD MAKE £300 PROFIT FROM PRICE SURGE
Hundreds of thousands of small investors could make a profit
of more than £300 on Royal Mail stock on Tuesday morning
following a further surge in the company's shares on their
second day of trading.
The Times
FRENCH FRET OVER CHINA'S HELPING HAND AT PEUGEOT
A last-ditch rescue plan for Peugeot-Citroën came
under fire yesterday amid fears that it could result in a
boardroom stand-off between Paris and Beijing.
CHINA VISA PLANS WELCOMED AS OSBORNE WOOS BEIJING STUDENTS
Business leaders have welcomed plans to streamline visa
applications for visitors from China to allow Britain to capture
a greater share of the 65 billion-plus pounds spent by Chinese
tourists overseas.
Sky News
MPS TO PROBE 'UNDERPRICED' ROYAL MAIL SALE
A panel of MPs is poised to extend a probe into the
privatisation of Royal Mail by summoning the City bankers who
advised ministers on the sell-off to give evidence.
F1 OWNER ENLISTS CHERNIN FOR SPORTS GIANT BID
The owner of Formula One (F1) motor racing has drafted in
one of the world's most prominent media executives to strengthen
its bid for control of IMG, the sports rights and talent
management giant.