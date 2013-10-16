PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17

Oct 17 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
US DEBT CEILING CRISIS - BUSINESS NEWS AND MARKETS: LIVE
U.S. Senate strikes deal to raise the country's debt limit
and reopen government, though vote to ratify plans not expected
until "after dinner," according to a Republican spokesman.
PETER VOSER: CHEAP SHALE GAS IS A MYTH
Shale gas will not change energy pricing structures across
the world, according to the chief executive of Shell.
The Guardian
FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY LAUNCHES CURRENCY MARKETS
INVESTIGATION
Suspicion that the vast global currency markets may have
been rigged by major banks and traders has sparked the City
regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, to launch a formal
investigation into the £3tn a day market.
M&S NEEDS ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY, SAYS FORMER BOSS
Marks & Spencer must look seriously at offering a full
online food service, says its former boss Stuart Rose, chairman
of Internet grocery group Ocado.
The Times
ROYAL MAIL STAFF VOTE TO WALK OUT ON NOVEMBER 4
Royal Mail is set to be shut down on the first
Monday in November as sorting office and delivery workers voted
by nearly four to one for an all-out one day strike.
APPLE PARES BACK ON IPHONE 5C PRODUCTION
Apple's push downmarket with its lower-cost iPhone
5C has yet to bear fruit after reports emerged that it has
slashed production of the new model.
Sky News
MP WARNS CABLE OVER ROYAL MAIL BANK JACKPOT
Vince Cable, the Business Secretary, is under pressure to
cancel millions of pounds of fees to the investment banks which
oversaw the privatisation of Royal Mail.
FUEL RISK AS GRANGEMOUTH CRISIS DEEPENS
The Grangemouth oil refinery is to be closed for at least a
week, threatening fuel supplies in Scotland, as its owner
complains of financial damage from a threatened strike.