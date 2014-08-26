PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
FRAUD OFFICE ATTACKS FLAWED CRIME REPORTS
The Serious Fraud Office has criticised the recruitment of
independent experts to investigate criminal behaviour in
companies, warning that the practice risks destroying the
evidence needed to put rogue business people and bankers behind
bars.
HOUSE PRICES EXPECTED TO RISE BY MORE THAN 25 PCT IN FIVE
YEARS
House prices in Britain will be more than 25 percent higher
in five years, with London finally being overtaken by other
parts of the country.
The Guardian
CAMERON FACES DOUBLE 2015 TROUBLE
UKIP leader Nigel Farage and London Mayor Boris Johnson take
steps toward Westminster, causing political headaches for Tory
leaders.
SCOTTISH YES VOTE AND BRITISH EU EXIT COULD HIT UK ECONOMY,
SAYS SORRELL
WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell has warned that the
prospect of Scotland voting for independence and Britain leaving
the European Union could weaken the UK economy, adding to
worries over heightened geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the
Middle East.
The Telegraph
GORDON BROWN AND ALISTAIR DARLING PUT ASIDE DIFFERENCES IN
FIGHT FOR UK
The former Prime Minister and his former chancellor are to share
a platform for the first time in the independence referendum
debate following Alex Salmond's damaging TV debate victory.
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE COULD PROMPT PENSIONS CRISIS
If Scotland votes "yes" this September, EU pension rules could
threaten the cash flow of the UK's largest companies, warns
JPMorgan.
Sky News
RBS HIT BY 15 MLN STG FCA MORTGAGE ADVICE FINE
Royal Bank of Scotland will on Wednesday add to the
list of misconduct for which it has been fined since it was
bailed out by British taxpayers when it pays millions of pounds
for giving poor advice to mortgage customers.
CALL FOR E-CIGARETTES TO BE BANNED INDOORS
The World Health Organisation wants tougher regulation,
including a ban on selling to minors and on vending machines in
public.
