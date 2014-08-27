PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 28

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

SALMOND'S SCOTLAND WILL LIVE IN ETERNAL POVERTY, SAYS BROWN

Inequality and poverty could "survive until doomsday" if Alex Salmond wins Scotland's independence referendum, according to former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

TESCO'S WOES DEEPEN AS SHOPPERS CHECK OUT

Sales at Britain's largest supermarket group have plunged and its market share has slipped again, highlighting the challenge facing Dave Lewis, Tesco's incoming chief executive.

The Guardian

DAVID CAMERON MULLS JOINING OBAMA IN BOMBING ISIS IN IRAQ

David Cameron is planning to indicate to U.S. President Barack Obama and other NATO leaders at a summit in Wales next week that Britain is keeping open the option of joining the United States in launching air strikes against forces of the Islamic State in Iraq.

CHRISTINE LAGARDE TO BE INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGED ROLE IN POLITICAL FRAUD CASE

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has been charged with "simple negligence" over her handling of a controversial 400 million euro payout to French business tycoon Bernard Tapie when she was finance minister.

The Telegraph

DECLARE THE SOCIAL MIX OF YOUR STAFF, BRITISH COMPANIES TOLD Alan Milburn, head of the Social Mobility and Child Poverty Commission, condemns the scale of "elitism" at the top of British public life as he calls for companies to engineer a more socially balanced workforce.

Sky News

RYANAIR LAUNCHES 'BUSINESS CLASS' BENEFITS The no-frills carrier sees advantages of offering the business traveller a more flexible experience as part of its new approach.