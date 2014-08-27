PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 28

GLOBAL MARKETS-Profit-taking trips up Asian stocks, Korean won slips on Trump trade threat
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
SALMOND'S SCOTLAND WILL LIVE IN ETERNAL POVERTY, SAYS BROWN
Inequality and poverty could "survive until doomsday" if Alex Salmond wins Scotland's independence referendum, according to former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
TESCO'S WOES DEEPEN AS SHOPPERS CHECK OUT
Sales at Britain's largest supermarket group have plunged and its market share has slipped again, highlighting the challenge facing Dave Lewis, Tesco's incoming chief executive.
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON MULLS JOINING OBAMA IN BOMBING ISIS IN IRAQ
David Cameron is planning to indicate to U.S. President Barack Obama and other NATO leaders at a summit in Wales next week that Britain is keeping open the option of joining the United States in launching air strikes against forces of the Islamic State in Iraq.
CHRISTINE LAGARDE TO BE INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGED ROLE IN POLITICAL FRAUD CASE
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has been charged with "simple negligence" over her handling of a controversial 400 million euro payout to French business tycoon Bernard Tapie when she was finance minister.
The Telegraph
DECLARE THE SOCIAL MIX OF YOUR STAFF, BRITISH COMPANIES TOLD Alan Milburn, head of the Social Mobility and Child Poverty Commission, condemns the scale of "elitism" at the top of British public life as he calls for companies to engineer a more socially balanced workforce.
Sky News
RYANAIR LAUNCHES 'BUSINESS CLASS' BENEFITS The no-frills carrier sees advantages of offering the business traveller a more flexible experience as part of its new approach. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):