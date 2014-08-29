PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
CAMERON BRACED FOR MORE UKIP DEFECTIONS
David Cameron has been warned to brace himself for more
defections in the coming months after a leading Conservative MP
stunned Westminster by quitting his seat and switching to Ukip.
BIG HITTERS CLASH IN BATTLE FOR SCOTLAND
There are just three weeks to go before Scotland votes on
independence - and the trickle of business leaders prepared to
declare their hand has suddenly become a flood.
The Guardian
SMEs FEELING THE PINCH AS FUNDING FOR LENDING FAILS TO PICK
UP
Business lending remains in the doldrums despite the
economic recovery after the Bank of England's Funding for
Lending Scheme (FLS) recorded another poor performance in the
second quarter.
DOUGLAS CARSWELL'S DEFECTION TO UKIP PUTS PRESSURE ON DAVID
CAMERON
David Cameron was forced to interrupt a pre-referendum trip
to Scotland on Thursday as the Conservative leadership scrambled
to deal with the surprise defection of a hardline Eurosceptic MP
to Ukip, triggering an early byelection.
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CBI CHAIRMAN WARNS OF 'ENORMOUS'
RISKS WITH A YES VOTE
Sir Mike Rake, president of the Confederation of British
Industry, says Scottish secession will endanger the recoveries
on both sides of the border.
SHELL COULD RESURRECT CONTROVERSIAL ARCTIC OIL DRILLING PLAN
Royal Dutch Shell could resurrect its controversial
plan to drill for oil in the Alaskan Arctic after filing new
plans with the U.S. government.
Sky News
BUSINESS LEADERS BACK SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE
A letter by more than 200 business figures supporting
Scottish independence has been published, just 24 hours after
opponents made a similar pitch.
