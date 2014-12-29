PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
REGULATOR TO INVESTIGATE KING'S CROSS CLOSURE CHAOS
Network Rail had to close Finsbury Park station temporarily
today as it struggled to cope with knock-on effects of delayed
engineering work at King's Cross. (thetim.es/1xZS0lN)
TAXPAYER TO PAY OFF CITY LINK STAFF
About 2,000 employees of City Link, the delivery service
which collapsed into administration on Christmas Day, will be
laid off during the next few days after efforts to find a
saviour for the business failed. (thetim.es/1tcnbDD)
The Guardian
TESCO MAY HAVE TO FIND 300 MLN POUNDS A YEAR TO PLUG
PENSIONS HOLE
Tesco PLC, the embattled supermarket chain that
lived through a nightmare two years, is facing additional
financial pressure in 2015 when it must publish plans to plug a
3 billion stg hole in its multibillion-pound pension scheme. (bit.ly/1H8Moar)
MINISTRY OF DEFENCE PAYS OUT 2 MLN POUNDS TO SETTLE CADETS'
SEXUAL ABUSE CLAIMS
The Ministry of Defence has paid out more than 2 million
pounds in out-of-court settlements over the past three years as
a result of claims of sexual abuse against young people within
the ranks of the cadet forces. (bit.ly/1wVHRoF)
The Telegraph
UK BANKS IN TALKS OVER APPLE 'WAVE AND PAY'
Britain's top banks are in talks with Apple to introduce its
iPhone "wave and pay" service, Apple Pay, to the high street in
the first half of 2015. Negotiations between the Silicon Valley
giant and at least one of the biggest banks have proved tricky,
however, because of wrangling over the terms, including what
data Apple will be able to access, according to sources. (bit.ly/1HT90dq)
'BIG FOUR' SUPERMARKETS FACE MORE PAIN OVER BUSINESS RATES
Britain's biggest supermarkets have been hit by increasingly
disproportionate hikes in business rates that will spell more
pain for the grocery giants next year as sales decline, new
analysis shows. (bit.ly/1tsqKv3)
Sky News
BANK OF ENGLAND TO MONITOR SOCIAL NETWORKS
The Bank of England has set up a special taskforce to
monitor the internet and social networks for early signs of
Britain's economic ups and downs. (bit.ly/16VS36J)
ROYAL MAIL, DX SNUBBED CITY LINK RESCUE DEAL
Royal Mail PLC and DX Group held
preliminary talks in recent weeks with KPMG, which was working
for City Link's owner to identify possible buyers of the
struggling company. (bit.ly/1A38lEm)
The Independent
UK WEATHER: 'COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR' TONIGHT AS FREEZING
TEMPERATURES PLUMMET TO -10C
Temperatures are set to plunge over the next 24 hours with
tonight forecast to be the coldest of the year so far with lows
down to -10C and the likelihood of ice. Tonight is expected to
beat the record of the current coldest night of the year, which
was two days ago on 26 December in Braemar, Scotland, where the
mercury hit -8.5C. The rest of the UK is also likely to
experience the lowest temperatures on record for 2014. (ind.pn/1wun2eV)
