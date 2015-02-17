PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 17

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

HOUSING SHORTAGE BLAMED AFTER BIGGEST PRICE RISE IN ALMOST A YEAR

The chronic lack of properties coming on to the market has pushed up average house prices by nearly 6,000 stg this month and experts are warning that the shortage is the new norm. The average asking price for a home in England and Wales rose by 2.1 percent to 279,004 stg, with all regions recording increases. (thetim.es/1yKn5ET)

BALLS COUNTS THE COST AS RECEIPT CLAIM IS SHREDDED

Ed Balls' claim that families should follow his example and seek receipts for every low-cost job was unravelling last night as Labour admitted that the shadow chancellor had not always done so. (thetim.es/1Eiz1SO)

The Guardian

TORIES UP SIX POINTS IN LATEST ICM POLL

With just 80 days to go before the general election, the Tories are up six points since last month - their strongest showing in the Guardian's ICM poll since May 2012 and only one point down on their 2010 general election result. (bit.ly/17gVxjV)

TESCO TO PAY 20,000 POUNDS TO SUPPORT TWO FENLAND TOWNS AFTER STORES SCRAPPED

Tesco is stumping up 20,000 stg to support two Cambridgeshire communities after it left one with a "ghost store" that will never open and shelved plans to build another. (bit.ly/1AfJMoc)

The Telegraph

BRIT INSURANCE IN SALE TALKS WITH RIVAL

Lloyd's of London insurer Brit is understood to be in takeover talks with a rival less than a year after its 960 million stg stock market listing. (bit.ly/17j8AkK)

Sky News

US TECHNOLOGY GIANTS EYE MONITISE TAKEOVER

A number of American technology companies like FIS, IBM and Oracle are examining takeover bids for Monitise, one of the UK's most prominent manufacturers of mobile banking software, Monitise (bit.ly/1vQGgSK)

ALDERMORE CUTS IPO VALUATION AS PROFIT SOARS

Aldermore IPO-ALDG.L is to announce that annual pre-tax profit in 2014 more than doubled to about 50 million stg. A source close to the bank said that it could announce its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the month, although the timing could yet slip. (bit.ly/17cpKke)

The Independent

BT POISED TO LAND BAILIFF CONTRACT TO COLLECT BILLIONS IN UNPAID FINES

BT is expected to land a much-criticised Ministry of Justice semi-privatisation deal that would see the telephony giant turn bailiff. (ind.pn/1Jlda3C)

CBI UPGRADES FORECAST FOR UK'S ECONOMIC GROWTH DUE TO LOW INFLATION AND OIL PRICES

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) business lobby group has upgraded its forecast for the UK's economic growth plan, expecting the economy to expand by 2.7 percent this year. (ind.pn/1yOjXrv)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)