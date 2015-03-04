PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 4

March 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
'LETHAL MIX' OF NHS DENIAL AND FAILURE SAW 11 BABIES DIE
NEEDLESSLY
A "lethal mix" of denial and failure at almost every level
of the NHS led to the needless deaths of 11 babies and one
mother at a dysfunctional hospital, a "damning" review has
found. (thetim.es/1F6N66h)
CARNEY REVEALS WHY BANK OF ENGLAND FOREX CHIEF WAS SACKED
The Bank of England missed as many as 50 instances of
suspected market abuse that have since been handed over to
financial regulators, its governor has admitted. (thetim.es/1BEUas2)
The Guardian
UK SHOULD BEGIN DECRIMINALISING DRUGS, SAY RICHARD BRANSON
AND NICK CLEGG
Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and deputy prime minister
Nick Clegg are urging the UK to begin decriminalising the use
and possession of almost all drugs, following the example of
Portugal. (bit.ly/1aKv8gD)
HSBC FILES: MPS CALL IN TOP EXECUTIVES OVER SWISS
REVELATIONS
Two senior HSBC executives and non-executive Rona
Fairhead, the BBC Trust chair, have been ordered to appear
before MPs for a fresh hearing on the bank's Swiss operation. (bit.ly/18iTBIc)
The Telegraph
UKIP WILL NOT SET 'ARBITRARY' IMMIGRATION TARGETS, SAYS
NIGEL FARAGE
The UK Independence Party would not set an "arbitrary
immigration target" if it helps form the next Government, Nigel
Farage has said in an article for The Telegraph. (bit.ly/1EeuLXP)
BARCLAYS BOSS SAYS HE WILL NOT BE 'PATIENT' WITH POOR
RETURNS AS IT SETS ASIDE £750M FOR FX FINES
The chief executive of Barclays has said he will
not be "patient" with underperforming parts of the company,
potentially raising the prospect of further cuts at its
struggling investment bank. (bit.ly/17NfAa6)
Sky News
ANGLO-CANADIAN DUO SWOOPS FOR EUROSTAR STAKE
Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and an
infrastructure arm of Hermes, a major UK institutional investor,
are close to a deal to buy the government's 40 percent
shareholding. (bit.ly/1BEXEuC)
TAXPAYERS TO MEET 30 MLN STG BILL FOR UK COAL STAFF
Taxpayers are poised to fund a multimillion pound bill to
help workers at two of the UK's remaining deep coal mines as
part of preparations for their closure, ministers are expected
to disclose this week. (bit.ly/1wHoPo4)
The Independent
FORMER UK MARINE BECOMES FIRST BRITON TO BE 'KILLED FIGHTING
ISIS IN SYRIA'
A former British soldier is thought to have become the first
UK national to be killed fighting against Isis in Syria. (ind.pn/1wHoUZ1)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)