PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 5

March 5 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
OSBORNE PLANNING TAX CUT FOR WORKERS
Senior Labour figures fear George Osborne is preparing a
raid on pension savings to fund a pre-election tax cut for
workers. (thetim.es/1BJ6hUM)
BANK OF ENGLAND FACES SFO INQUIRY
The Serious Fraud Office has opened a criminal investigation
into the Bank of England over the potential rigging of money
market auctions. (thetim.es/1M8cTz2)
The Guardian
SNP COULD WIN 56 OF 59 SCOTTISH SEATS IN GENERAL ELECTION,
POLL SUGGESTS
A poll conducted by Lord Ashcroft indicates the SNP, led by
Nicola Sturgeon, could win 56 of Scotland's 59 parliamentary
seats, according to the veteran polling analyst Mike Smithson.
(bit.ly/1DNRGEm)
HSBC BOSSES SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR SWISS SCANDAL,
REGULATOR INSISTS
The Bank of England's top regulator has told MPs that bosses
at HSBC should take personal responsibility for the
scandal at its Swiss private bank, saying he had made it clear
to the bank for years that it was too unwieldy to manage. (bit.ly/1B84SoY)
The Telegraph
DAVID CAMERON ISSUES 'FINAL OFFER' OVER TV DEBATES
David Cameron has issued an ultimatum to the broadcasters
over TV debates, saying he will only take part in one such
debate featuring at least seven party leaders more than a month
before the election. (bit.ly/1Glqend)
ENERGY NETWORKS FACE INVESTIGATION OVER 'TOO HIGH' COSTS TO
CONSUMERS
Energy network companies face investigation by the
Competition and Markets Authority after British Gas complained
that the prices they charge are too high. (bit.ly/1Cyd7Os)
Sky News
HEATHROW ROW OVER EXCHANGE OF CURRENCY FIRMS
Heathrow Airport has become embroiled in a commercial row
over the withdrawal of one of the UK's biggest providers of
foreign exchange services. (bit.ly/1NhZ56H)
SCOTTISHPOWER SALES BAN FOR COMPLAINT FAILURE
ScottishPower has received a 12-day sales ban for failing to
meet targets on handling customer complaints. (bit.ly/1wIH1xG)
The Independent
EUROSTAR SALE: GOVERNMENT OFFLOAD STAKE TO RAISE 585 MLN
POUNDS FOR TREASURY
The government has struck a deal to sell its Eurostar stake
to a consortium of investors, including the stewards of Canadian
pension savings. The Treasury said the sale of its 40 percent
stake in the Channel Tunnel train operator will generate 585.1
million stg in revenues. (ind.pn/1wWwcT5)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)