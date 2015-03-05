PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 5

March 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

OSBORNE PLANNING TAX CUT FOR WORKERS

Senior Labour figures fear George Osborne is preparing a raid on pension savings to fund a pre-election tax cut for workers. (thetim.es/1BJ6hUM)

BANK OF ENGLAND FACES SFO INQUIRY

The Serious Fraud Office has opened a criminal investigation into the Bank of England over the potential rigging of money market auctions. (thetim.es/1M8cTz2)

The Guardian

SNP COULD WIN 56 OF 59 SCOTTISH SEATS IN GENERAL ELECTION, POLL SUGGESTS

A poll conducted by Lord Ashcroft indicates the SNP, led by Nicola Sturgeon, could win 56 of Scotland's 59 parliamentary seats, according to the veteran polling analyst Mike Smithson. (bit.ly/1DNRGEm)

HSBC BOSSES SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR SWISS SCANDAL, REGULATOR INSISTS

The Bank of England's top regulator has told MPs that bosses at HSBC should take personal responsibility for the scandal at its Swiss private bank, saying he had made it clear to the bank for years that it was too unwieldy to manage. (bit.ly/1B84SoY)

The Telegraph

DAVID CAMERON ISSUES 'FINAL OFFER' OVER TV DEBATES

David Cameron has issued an ultimatum to the broadcasters over TV debates, saying he will only take part in one such debate featuring at least seven party leaders more than a month before the election. (bit.ly/1Glqend)

ENERGY NETWORKS FACE INVESTIGATION OVER 'TOO HIGH' COSTS TO CONSUMERS

Energy network companies face investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority after British Gas complained that the prices they charge are too high. (bit.ly/1Cyd7Os)

Sky News

HEATHROW ROW OVER EXCHANGE OF CURRENCY FIRMS

Heathrow Airport has become embroiled in a commercial row over the withdrawal of one of the UK's biggest providers of foreign exchange services. (bit.ly/1NhZ56H)

SCOTTISHPOWER SALES BAN FOR COMPLAINT FAILURE

ScottishPower has received a 12-day sales ban for failing to meet targets on handling customer complaints. (bit.ly/1wIH1xG)

The Independent

EUROSTAR SALE: GOVERNMENT OFFLOAD STAKE TO RAISE 585 MLN POUNDS FOR TREASURY

The government has struck a deal to sell its Eurostar stake to a consortium of investors, including the stewards of Canadian pension savings. The Treasury said the sale of its 40 percent stake in the Channel Tunnel train operator will generate 585.1 million stg in revenues. (ind.pn/1wWwcT5) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)