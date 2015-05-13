PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
FARAGE AND CARSWELL AT WAR OVER UKIP'S 3.5 MLN POUND
WINDFALL
Ukip faced internal disorder as its sole MP accused his own
party of seeking to waste millions of pounds of taxpayers'
money. Nigel Farage and Douglas Carswell, the two most senior
figures in the anti-EU party, were at loggerheads over how to
use 3.5 million pounds ($5.48 million) in Commons funding for
opposition parties.(thetim.es/1cPVi2Y)
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON TO UNVEIL NEW LIMITS ON EXTREMISTS' ACTIVITIES
IN QUEEN'S SPEECH
A counter-terrorism bill including plans for extremism
disruption orders designed to restrict those trying to
radicalise young people is to be included in the Queen's speech,
David Cameron will tell the national security council on
Wednesday.(bit.ly/1zXN3vM)
CO-OP CHAIRMAN ADMITS BOARD ELECTION WILL CHANGE AGAIN NEXT
YEAR
Allan Leighton, chairman of the Co-operative Group, has told
the independent societies that own 22 percent of the
supermarkets and funeral home business that elections to the
board will be run differently next year. (bit.ly/1cPZJeb)
The Telegraph
RAIL COMPANIES IN LINE FOR COMPENSATION IF STRIKE HITS
Transport companies would receive compensation from Network
Rail if a strike goes ahead and causes chaos on the country's
railways. (bit.ly/1zXMou8)
Sky News
WORLDPAY ADDS TO 6 BLN POUND LONDON FLOAT LINE-UP
Worldpay, the UK-based payment processing giant, has picked
Lazard Ltd to prepare it for a flotation that could
propel it straight into London's blue-chip share index.(bit.ly/1Ezqb2n)
TESCO AXES 450 JOBS AS HOMEPLUS STORES CLOSE
Embattled supermarket Tesco Plc is to close its
last six Homeplus stores and cut about 450 jobs. (bit.ly/1RBxgIF)
The Independent
LABOUR'S PRIVATE POLLS SHOWED THE TORIES AHEAD AS EARLY AS
CHRISTMAS 2014
Private polling conducted for the Labour party in the run-up
to the general election showed the Conservatives in the lead as
early as last year, said James Morris, Ed Miliband's chief
private pollster. (ind.pn/1F5S3NP)
PRINCE CHARLES'S 'BLACK SPIDER' LETTERS SET FOR PUBLICATION
AFTER 10-YEAR LEGAL BATTLE
The Royal Family's reputation for political neutrality faces
its most serious challenge in a generation after the Cabinet
Office announced that "black spider" memos written by Prince
Charles to senior ministers would be published on Wednesday
afternoon, following a Supreme Court ruling last month. (ind.pn/1JG5BAQ)
($1 = 0.6384 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)